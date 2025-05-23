Volvo Cars CEO: customers will foot the bill for tariffs

Volvo Cars’ Samuelsson issues a dire warning about the consequences of President Trump’s actions on EU trade. By Stewart Burnett

Volvo Cars’ newly-returned Chief Executive, Håkan Samuelsson, has warned that US tariffs of up to 50% on European imports, proposed by President Trump on 23 May, would significantly impact the company’s operations and force customers to bear much of the added costs. The tariffs, set to begin 1 June, could make it all impossible to import Volvo’s Belgian-made EX30 electric vehicle to the US.

