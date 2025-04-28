Volvo Cars begins EX30 production in Ghent

Previously, the EX30 was manufactured in China and imported into Europe, subjecting it to the EU’s EV tariffs. By Stewart Burnett

Volvo Cars has officially started production of its EX30 compact e-SUV at its plant in Ghent, Belgium, marking a strategic shift to increase European production capacity and reduce reliance on imports from China. Previously manufactured solely at Geely's plant in Zhangjiakou, China, the EX30’s production in Ghent comes after a €200m (US$227m) investment in the plant’s modernisation.

