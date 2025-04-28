Volvo Cars begins EX30 production in Ghent

Volvo Cars has officially started production of its EX30 compact e-SUV at its plant in Ghent, Belgium, marking a strategic shift to increase European production capacity and reduce reliance on imports from China. Previously manufactured solely at Geely's plant in Zhangjiakou, China, the EX30’s production in Ghent comes after a €200m (US$227m) investment in the plant’s modernisation.
