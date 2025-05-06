Volta Trucks goes out of business a second time

Volta Trucks did not communicate the news officially, leaving it to Business Development Manager Carla Detrieux on LinkedIn. By Stewart Burnett

Volta Trucks has filed for insolvency for the second time, affecting both its UK-based parent company, Volta Commercial Vehicles Limited, and its Austrian subsidiary, Volta Commercial Vehicles GmbH. The electric truck start-up, originally founded in Sweden in 2019, had been struggling to deliver its Volta Zero model, an electric truck designed for inner-city distribution, due to significant production delays and a lack of investors.

