Volta Trucks goes out of business a second time

Volta Trucks has filed for insolvency for the second time, affecting both its UK-based parent company, Volta Commercial Vehicles Limited, and its Austrian subsidiary, Volta Commercial Vehicles GmbH. The electric truck start-up, originally founded in Sweden in 2019, had been struggling to deliver its Volta Zero model, an electric truck designed for inner-city distribution, due to significant production delays and a lack of investors.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?