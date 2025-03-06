Volkswagen unveils its take on affordable EVs, the ID.Every1

The ID.Every1 will be "from Europe, for Europe" and is among the first Volkswagen models to use Rivian’s zonal software architecture. By Stewart Burnett

Volkswagen has unveiled its new concept electric car for the low-cost A-segment, the ID.Every1. With a target price of under €20,000, a zonal architecture derived from the Volkswagen-Rivian joint venture, and a range of “at least” 155 miles, the automaker has offered a sneak peek at how it will address affordable electrification ahead of the car’s slated 2027 launch.

Like previously-unveiled concept vehicles the ID.2all and the ID.GTI—neither of which have yet seen series production—the ID.Every1 belong to Volkswagen’s electric urban car family and are based on a modular e-drive platform. Like the others, the ID.Every1 will use front-wheel drive and reach a top speed of around 85 mph.

Head of Design Andreas Mindt identified the now-discontinued up! city car as the ID.Every1’s predecessor, and noted that certain design characteristics have been carried forward. “Our ambition was to create something bold yet accessible. The ID.Every1 has a self-assured appearance but remains likeable – thanks to details such as the dynamic front lights and the ‘smiling’ rear,” he said in a statement. “These design elements make it more than just a car: they give it character and an identity that people can relate to.”

The ID.Every1 will be among the first Volkswagen vehicles to benefit from the new Rivian architecture alongside upcoming entries from Porsche, Audi and the resurrected Scout Motors brand. This will enable the entry-level car to “be equipped with new functions throughout its entire life cycle” via over-the-air updates. However, the automaker stopped short of calling it a software-defined vehicle, opting instead for the term “customer-defined vehicle”. “The ID.Every1 shows that we are putting our customers, their wishes, interests and preferences at the centre of vehicle development more consistently than ever,” said Kai Grünitz, the Volkswagen Board Member responsible for technical development.

Volkswagen emphasised that the ID.Every1 will be a car “from Europe, for Europe”, and this will entail local production. It has yet to confirm a specific manufacturing location. One potential site could be Spain, but it has already locked-in plans to produce four vehicles including the ID.2 and its siblings.