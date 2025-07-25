Volkswagen reportedly weighs selling stake in robotaxi unit

Volkswagen is exploring a major capital increase for its ADMT/Moia robotaxi unit by selling off a minority stake to external investors or strategic partners, according to a report in German outlet Manager Magazin. The automaker has begun searching for buyers as part of a wider review of its holdings, although it intends to retain control of the autonomous taxi venture that it believes could generate billions in revenue in the future.
