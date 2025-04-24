Volkswagen and Uber team up for US robotaxi operation

Volkswagen’s ID.Buzz minivans will be equipped with Moia’s autonomous driving system for the Uber platform service. By Stewart Burnett

Volkswagen has announced it will enter the burgeoning US robotaxi market through a new partnership with Uber, which will launch commercially in Los Angeles in 2026 and in other cities thereafter. The partnership will see “thousands” of ID.Buzz minivans, equipped with an SAE Level 4 autonomous driving system supplied by Moia and Cariad, deployed on Uber’s platform through the rest of the decade. 

Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading

Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research

Subscribe

Already a member?

https://www.automotiveworld.com/news/volkswagen-and-uber-team-up-for-us-robotaxi-operation/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here