Volkswagen and Uber team up for US robotaxi operation

Volkswagen has announced it will enter the burgeoning US robotaxi market through a new partnership with Uber, which will launch commercially in Los Angeles in 2026 and in other cities thereafter. The partnership will see “thousands” of ID.Buzz minivans, equipped with an SAE Level 4 autonomous driving system supplied by Moia and Cariad, deployed on Uber’s platform through the rest of the decade.
