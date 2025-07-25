Valeo cuts 2025 forecast, cites currency and trade headwinds

Valeo still aims for growth in 2025, achieved largely through surging order intake from Chinese automakers. By Stewart Burnett

Valeo shares tumbled 16% before partially recovering after the French Tier 1 supplier slashed its annual sales forecast by over €1bn (US$1.17bn), citing trade headwinds and declining global car production volumes. During the earnings call, Chief Executive Christophe Périllat drove home that the entire industry would continue facing uncertainty should the US and EU fail to reach an agreement on tariffs.

