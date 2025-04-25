US weakens rules on AVs, including NHTSA crash reports

After months of speculation, the Trump administration has announced policy changes intended to weaken perceived regulatory barriers around autonomous vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) will now allow domestically-produced autonomous vehicles to qualify for exemptions to safety standards previously available only to imported vehicles, while also softening some of the reporting requirements around crashes and other safety-related incidents.
