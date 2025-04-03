US tariffs cover more than US$460bn in imported cars, parts

The US’ newly-implemented 25% automotive tariffs will cover more than US$460bn worth of vehicles and components imported annually, according to a new analysis of tariff codes by Reuters. According to a federal register notice reviewed by the outlet, almost 150 automotive parts categories will face tariffs from 3 May, one month after duties on cars go into effect.
