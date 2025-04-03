US tariffs cover more than US$460bn in imported cars, parts

President Trump aims to stimulate local production, but in the short term price hikes are inevitable. By Stewart Burnett

The US’ newly-implemented 25% automotive tariffs will cover more than US$460bn worth of vehicles and components imported annually, according to a new analysis of tariff codes by Reuters. According to a federal register notice reviewed by the outlet, almost 150 automotive parts categories will face tariffs from 3 May, one month after duties on cars go into effect.

Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading

Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research

Subscribe

Already a member?

https://www.automotiveworld.com/news/us-tariffs-to-cover-over-us460bn-in-imported-cars-parts/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here