US state department quickly edits out Tesla contract

The original document listed an order for US$400m worth of “armoured Tesla”, but this has been amended to "armoured electric vehicles" following media scrutiny. By Stewart Burnett

Less than 24 hours after news outlets first began reporting on Tesla’s US$400m state department contract, the automaker’s name has been edited out of the 2025 procurement forecast document. Whereas the original document listed the year’s largest order as “armoured Tesla”, the revised version states only “Armoured electric vehicles” (EVs).

https://www.automotiveworld.com/news/us-state-department-quickly-edits-out-tesla-contract/

