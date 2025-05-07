US Speaker Mike Johnson hints at killing EV tax credit

The US$7,500 federal tax credit for electric vehicles (EVs) is at risk of elimination as Republican lawmakers embark on efforts to address budget deficits while supporting President Donald Trump’s proposed tax cuts. House Speaker Mike Johnson told reporters on 6 May that the credit is "more likely than not" to be repealed, though final decisions are still pending.
