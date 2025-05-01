US House votes to rescind California truck emissions rules

The US House of Representatives voted on Wednesday to overturn California’s plans to require a rising share of zero-emission trucks, as well as its NOx emissions rules for heavy-duty vehicles. The measures, backed by Republicans and a handful of Democrats, seeks to revoke Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) waivers that allow California to enforce stricter pollution standards than are contained in federal regulations.
