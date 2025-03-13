US EPA moves to scrap Biden-era car emissions rules

The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced on 11 March 2025 it had begun the process of dismantling the Biden administration’s emissions rules for model years 2027 through 2032, which President Trump has previously claimed amount to an “electric vehicle mandate”. The rules aimed to slash passenger vehicle tailpipe emissions by up to 50% per automaker fleet.
