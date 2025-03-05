US Commerce Secretary hints at tariff relief for OEMs

Potential relief will likely be based on whether automakers are compliant with prior USMCA rules and make new US investments. By Stewart Burnett

The Trump administration is considering granting automakers relief from his now-in-effect 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico, according to sources quoting Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to Reuters. The relief will be granted on a case-by-case basis and dependent on whether companies are compliant with Trump’s prior trade pact, the USMCA, which took effect in 2020.

