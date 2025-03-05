US Commerce Secretary hints at tariff relief for OEMs

The Trump administration is considering granting automakers relief from his now-in-effect 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico, according to sources quoting Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to Reuters. The relief will be granted on a case-by-case basis and dependent on whether companies are compliant with Trump’s prior trade pact, the USMCA, which took effect in 2020.
