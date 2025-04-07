UK updates its EV mandate as auto industry is rocked by tariffs

As countries around the world try to navigate around the US’ new tariffs regime, the UK is relaxing electric vehicle (EV) transition rules to make it easier for domestic brands to remain competitive. While the 2030 ban on new internal combustion engine (ICE) cars remains in place, the government will increase the flexibility of the mandate in a similar vein to the EU’s recent rules change.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?