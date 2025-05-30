UK output hits 70-year low in April

The UK’s automotive manufacturing sector took a nosedive in April, with car production down 8.5% and CV production down 68.6% year-on-year, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). Combined, automotive output was down 15.8% for the month at 59,203 units, marking the lowest April since 1952, excluding 2020 when the first COVID lockdown effectively halted production.