UK output hits 70-year low in April

With the bulk of automotive output exported, the industry is counting on new trade deals to provide a stimulus. By Megan Lampinen

The UK’s automotive manufacturing sector took a nosedive in April, with car production down 8.5% and CV production down 68.6% year-on-year, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). Combined, automotive output was down 15.8% for the month at 59,203 units, marking the lowest April since 1952, excluding 2020 when the first COVID lockdown effectively halted production.

