UK firms partner for Renault truck electric retrofits

Kleandrive and Welch Group promise to deliver electrification within a day through the fast retrofitting of Renault trucks. By Stewart Burnett

Electrification retrofitter KleanDrive has partnered with UK logistics provider Welch Group to convert Renault D-Series 18-tonne rigid trucks from diesel to electric power, using the company's modular drivetrain system that can be installed within a day. The conversions target operators seeking more affordable alternatives to outright purchasing new electric trucks.

