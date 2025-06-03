Uber’s UK robotaxi rollout stymied by regulatory delays

Uber says it is ready to deploy robotaxis in the UK immediately, but regulatory delays mean self-driving cars without human drivers now won't be permitted until late 2027 at the earliest. The Department for Transport (DoT) has pushed back its timeline for implementing autonomous vehicle legislation by over a year, despite the previous government promising deployment by 2026.
