Uber talks robotaxi strategy during latest earnings call

Uber doubled down on its robotaxi plans during its latest warnings call, with Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi announcing that its newly-deployed fleet of Waymo autonomous vehicles in Austin have surpassed expectations. The ride-hailing giant plans to scale Waymo’s fleet in the city to "hundreds" and expand operations to Atlanta later this year, while also hedging its bets on a single firm—instead, it plans to continue investing in new partnerships for both domestic and global markets.