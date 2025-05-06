Uber partners with Pony.ai for Middle East robotaxi services

The development marks the latest in a growing series of autonomous driving firms by Uber. By Stewart Burnett

Uber and Pony.ai have announced a strategic partnership to launch autonomous robotaxi services in the Middle East later in 2025. The collaboration will see Pony.ai’s seventh-generation autonomous driving system integrated into vehicles on Uber’s ride-hailing platform, which will grant users the option to select a Pony.ai-powered robotaxi during the initial pilot phase. 

Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading

Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research

Subscribe

Already a member?

https://www.automotiveworld.com/news/uber-partners-with-pony-ai-for-middle-east-robotaxi-services/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here