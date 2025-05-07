Uber partners with Momenta for robotaxi services in Europe

The development marks Uber’s first effort to bring a robotaxi service online in Europe. By Stewart Burnett

Uber has announced yet another strategic partnership, this time with Chinese autonomous driving startup Momenta, to bring robotaxi services to Europe in early 2026. This marks Uber’s first initiative to deploy autonomous vehicles in Europe, and is the latest in a series of moves intended to ensure its platform remains the go-to for ride-hailing in a future dominated by robotaxis.

Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading

Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research

Subscribe

Already a member?

https://www.automotiveworld.com/news/uber-partners-with-momenta-for-robotaxi-services-in-europe/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here