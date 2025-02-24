Uber Chief: Tesla’s Cybercab won’t be on our platform

Uber’s Dara Khosrowshahi stated that it and Waymo will compete with Tesla when it conducts its Cybercab pilot launch in June 2025. By Stewart Burnett

Uber Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi has confirmed that Tesla’s upcoming Cybercab will not be available on its ride-hailing platform. Speaking at the Future Investment Initiative Institute Priority Conference on 21 February, Khosrowshahi stated that Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk would prefer to go it alone as far as building out a ride hailing ecosystem is concerned.

