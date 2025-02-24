Uber Chief: Tesla’s Cybercab won’t be on our platform

Uber Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi has confirmed that Tesla’s upcoming Cybercab will not be available on its ride-hailing platform. Speaking at the Future Investment Initiative Institute Priority Conference on 21 February, Khosrowshahi stated that Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk would prefer to go it alone as far as building out a ride hailing ecosystem is concerned.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?