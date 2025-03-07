Uber brings Waymo robotaxi service to Austin

Uber has announced that Waymo robotaxis will now be available for paid journeys in Austin Texas, making the city the fourth in the autonomous driving firm’s steady US expansion. From 4 March onwards, customers opting for UberX, Uber Green, Uber Comfort and Uber Comfort Electric journeys will have the chance to be matched with a Jaguar I-PACE robotaxi.
