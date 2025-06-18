UAW’s Shawn Fain accused of retaliating against union treasurer

Following a lengthy investigation, federal monitor Neil Barofsky has determined that United Auto Workers (UAW) President Shawn Fain illegitimately retaliated against the union’s Secretary-Treasurer Margaret Mock by stripping her of responsibilities following her refusal to approve expenditures for his inner circle. The court-appointed watchdog directed the union to immediately reinstate Mock's duties following a comprehensive investigation.
