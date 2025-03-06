UAW workers sign contract at GM-LG Tennessee battery plant

The development is the latest development in the UAW’s sweeping efforts to mass-unionise US automotive production. By Stewart Burnett

Almost 1,000 union workers at the Ultium battery plant in Tennessee have overwhelmingly approved a first contract with the company, the United Auto Workers (UAW) announced on 5 March 2025. Included in the deal with company is a one-time lump sum payment of US$3,000 and an hourly wage agreement that starts at US$26.91 and rises every year to reach US35 by September 2027.

