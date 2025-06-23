UAW leadership faces latest turmoil over US$80 gaffe

UAW leadership continues to face scrutiny, this time over an investment gaffe that cost the union approximately US$80m in potential gains, according to statements by seven officials and documents reviewed by Reuters. The union liquidated US$340m in stock investments to fund the famed 2023 strikes, but failed to reinvest according to policy for over a year.
