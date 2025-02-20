Trump: Tesla building an Indian EV plant “unfair” to US

President Trump has described Tesla’s prospective plans to open a factory in India as “very unfair” to the US. In a joint interview alongside Chief Executive Elon Musk with Fox News’ Sean Hannity on 18 February, he instead suggested that India substantially reduce its near-100% imports on assembled electric vehicles (EVs): “Every country takes advantage of us, and they do it with tariffs.”
