Trump scraps California EV mandate as states launch legal fight

GM and Toyota are among the OEMs backing Trump's decision to kill California's 2035 ICE ban as 11 states prepare for court. By Stewart Burnett

President Trump's termination of California's 2035 electric vehicle (EV) mandate is triggering substantial backlash on the basis of states' rights, but not from the Republican Party for once. California immediately responded to the news with a legal challenge alongside 10 co-signatory states, filing a federal lawsuit that argues the administration's actions violate established regulatory procedures.

Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading

Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research

Subscribe

Already a member?

https://www.automotiveworld.com/news/trump-scraps-california-ev-mandate-as-states-launch-legal-fight/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here