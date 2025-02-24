Trump admin removing federal EV chargers, dumping new EVs

The US’ General Services Administration (GSA) is shutting down all federally-owned electric vehicle chargers nationwide, according to sources talking to, and emails reviewed by, The Verge. The GSA, which manages buildings and fleets owned by the federal government, has described the chargers as “not mission critical”, and also plans to offload all newly-purchased electric vehicles (EVs).
