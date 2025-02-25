Trump: 25% Mexico and Canada tariffs will go ahead

During a 24 February 2025 press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron, President Trump announced that import tariffs on neighbouring Canada and Mexico would go “forward on time”. The tariffs, first announced by Trump shortly after his return to office, will be implemented during the week commencing 2 March and are set to sow discord for North American automotive production.
