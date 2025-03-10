Rwanda takes first steps to decarbonise public transport

African electric bus maker BasiGo will supply Rwandan capital Kiwagi with its first-ever fleet of 28 e-buses in April 2025. By Stewart Burnett

African electric bus maker BasiGo has announced it will soon begin delivering 28 new e-buses to Rwandan capital Kiwagi, starting in April 2025. The development follows a successful trial of BasiGo’s E9 Kubwa buses in the city the prior April.

BasiGo will also soon begin installing ovevrnight charging infrastructure for the buses at its Kiwagi depot. The E9 Kubwa was developed in Kenya and will be exclusively assembled within the country. It has a stated range of up to 400 km per charge, and can seat up to 54 passengers essentially matching the city’s current public transport demand.

The bus maker was founded in Ethiopian capital Nairobi back in 2021 and now has 55 buses in operation throughout Africa on a leasing basis that includes charging, service, maintenance and insurance. Initially, the company imported its buses from BYD, but now focuses on local production.

“BasiGo is proud to be delivering the largest shipment of electric buses to date into Rwanda,” said Jit Bhattacharya, CEO and Co-Founder at BasiGo. ” Rwanda’s commitment to sustainable transport has created an ideal environment for private sector investment and innovation into E-mobility. With this first major shipment of electric buses, BasiGo is proud to help Rwanda take a major step towards the goal of universal, electrified public transport for the country.”