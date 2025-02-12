Isuzu will build commercial e-truck plant in South Carolina

Isuzu's plant will support electric truck production, while also being capable of responding to internal combustion engine demand. By Stewart Burnett

Isuzu is investing JP¥43bn (US$281m) to construct a new commercial vehicle factory in Greenville County, South Carolina with the goal of strengthening its local production capacity in the region. The plant is intended to be dynamic and capable of supporting internal combustion engine vehicle demand if needed.

The plant, scheduled to be operational in 2027 is expected to employ more than 700 people, and will scale to an annual production capacity of around 50,000 vehicles by 2030. “We plan to use a flexible manufacturing methodology that can accommodate demand for gasoline cars, while keeping in mind the transition toward electric passenger cars in the long term,” it said in a statement according to Bloomberg.

Isuzu stated that it wants to be prepared for the electrification of commercial vehicles in North America. The plant will be the first in the Isuzu Group not to use a production line without conveyors or pits, instead opting for a “highly-advanced line that maximises flexibility and scalability.” Several aspects of the production process will be automated, including inspections and other aspects of quality assurance, to maximise cost-efficiency and prevent defective products reaching the market.

Isuzu’s move could also prove highly timely, given the Trump administration’s move to implement far-reaching tariffs. While 25% tariffs on neighbouring Canada and Mexico have been delayed into March, the country recently implemented across-the-board 25% tariffs on imported steel and aluminium. Trump has simultaneously pressured automakers to move their vehicle production onshore to shore up US manufacturing.