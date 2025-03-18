ENC partners with InductEV for wireless e-bus charging

ENC has broadened its zero-emission offerings once again, this time to accommodate inductive charging. By Stewart Burnett

California-based bus manufacturer ENC has partnered with wireless electric vehicle charging firm InductEV to broaden the range of electrification options available to North American transit operators. Among the expanded offerings will be a new inductive charging-compatible e-bus, the next-generation Axess EVO-BE; existing ENC fleets are also being retrofitted with wireless charging capabilities.

In a press release, InductEV described the bus model as “the first new electric bus model in years to U.S. and Canadian transit agencies” and “a vital development amid ongoing supply chain disruptions and performance challenges across North America”. Now, ENC will begin offering wireless inductive charging for its battery-electric buses using InductEV hardware. Municipal transit agencies in Washington State, California, Oregon, Indianapolis and Martha’s Vineyard are already successfully using wireless charging.

As far as bus makers go, ENC has shown a distinct openness to alternative propulsion methods and energy sources. In addition to an inductive charging option, the manufacturer also offers hybrid, CNG and fuel cell options, as well as buses equipped with standard diesel internal combustion engines. The battery-electric Axess EVO-BE is available in 32-, 35-, and 40-foot lengths and boasts 738 kWh of energy storage.

InductEV claims an energy efficiency rate of around 90% for its inductive charging, and speeds roughly equivalent to Level 2 wired charging. Regarding the benefits of its technology, it elaborates: “[it] eliminates electro-mechanical connections, enabling fully hands-free operation that enhances safety, reduces maintenance, and maximizes vehicle uptime.”

“ENC is poised to become a major force in North American transit by embracing proven technology and delivering next-generation zero-emission buses with the advantages of wireless inductive charging,” said John Rizzo, President of InductEV, in a statement. “ENC’s track record, combined with InductEV’s wireless charging technology, reinforces its leadership position in sustainable public transportation.”

“We’ve been following InductEV’s municipal transit deployments across the U.S. and look forward to adding its high-power wireless charging solution to meet the varied needs of our customers,” added Dan Trujillo, Vice President of Sales, ENC. “InductEV’s system creates stability, flexibility, and ease of use. Their proven deployments in transit fleets, with over 3 million miles driven and over 3 GWh of power delivered wirelessly, make them a reliable provider for our new product line.”