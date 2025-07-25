Traton cuts its 2025 forecast, slashes production

Volkswagen truck unit Traton has slashed its full-year guidance and announced production cuts across multiple facilities as trade uncertainty prompted North American customers to delay orders. The German truck maker now expects unit sales and revenue to decline by up to 10% this year, abandoning previous forecasts of potential growth, and reduced its adjusted operating margin target to 6-7% from 7.5-8.5%.
