Toyota weighs selling US-made cars in Japan

Chairman Akio Toyoda confirmed his company is looking to ship over its US-made vehicles, but finding interested buyers might be difficult. By Stewart Burnett

Toyota is considering importing its US-manufactured vehicles (both passenger cars and commercial vehicles) to Japan in the wake of a bilateral trade agreement between the US and Japan that cut tariffs on Japanese cars from 27.5% to 15%. Chairman Akio Toyoda confirmed the plans on 26 July, although historically non-Japanese-made vehicles have struggled to find buyers in the country.

