Toyota unveils smaller, cheaper, more durable fuel cell tech

Toyota’s third-generation fuel cell system is designed to address the challenges of the heavy-duty segment. By Stewart Burnett

Toyota has revealed the third generation of its fuel cell technology for cars and commercial vehicles ahead of an expected market launch in 2026 “at the earliest”. The Japanese automaker claims its latest fuel cell system will be twice as durable as its predecessor, 20% more efficient, and significantly less expensive to produce.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

https://www.automotiveworld.com/news/toyota-unveils-smaller-cheaper-more-durable-fuel-cell-tech/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here