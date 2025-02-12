Toyota recalls over 100,000 US vehicles due to brake fault

Although no incidents have yet been recorded due to the fault, Toyota emphasises prompt dealer service to guarantee driver safety. By Stewart Burnett

Toyota will recall 106,061 US vehicles due to a brake fluid leak that can reduce the driver’s ability to brake and potentially cause a crash, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The recall will affect certain Tacoma four-wheel drive vehicles produced between 2024 and 2025, as well as some Toyota Camry and Lexus RX vehicles.

