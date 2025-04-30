Toyota picks HarmonyOS for Chinese market EVs

Toyota has switched from its global-to-local model to produce vehicles made from the ground up for the Chinese market, including software. By Stewart Burnett

Toyota has partnered with Huawei to integrate the HarmonyOS operating system in its upcoming e-sedan, the bZ7, marking a significant shift in its strategy for the Chinese market. The car, part of Toyota’s new “made for China” range, reflects the automaker’s decision to prioritize local innovation, moving from a global-to-local adaptation model to a China-defined approach.

