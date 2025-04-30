Toyota picks HarmonyOS for Chinese market EVs

Toyota has partnered with Huawei to integrate the HarmonyOS operating system in its upcoming e-sedan, the bZ7, marking a significant shift in its strategy for the Chinese market. The car, part of Toyota’s new “made for China” range, reflects the automaker’s decision to prioritize local innovation, moving from a global-to-local adaptation model to a China-defined approach.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?