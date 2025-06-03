Toyota Industries weighing US$33bn buyout from Toyota Group

Toyota Industries has received a JP¥4.7tr (US$33bn) buyout offer from Toyota Group companies that would take the supplier private through a new holding company structure. The deal, offering JP¥16,300 per share—11% below Tuesday's closing price—would rank among the biggest buyouts ever, and strengthen the Toyoda family's control over Japan's largest business empire.
