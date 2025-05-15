Toyota dismisses rumours of potential Neta Auto acquisition

Toyota has explicitly denied talk of a potential acquisition of struggling Chinese OEM Neta Auto following recent reports that framed the move as an attempt to turn around its fortunes in the world’s largest car market. With no buyer, Neta Auto’s parent company, Hozon New Energy Automobile, is likely to go bankrupt amid protracted financial difficulties.
