Toyota details hydrogen production, fuel cell truck plans

In a 26 February 2025 interview with Nikkei, President of Toyota’s Hydrogen Business Arm, Mitsumasa Yamagata detailed Toyota’s plans to accelerate adoption of hydrogen truck and factory equipment on its sites in Japan’s Chubu region, as well as its plans for large-scale production of the fuel for internal use. The automaker has begun deployment of fuel cell trucks for its supply chain in Japan, with similar activities underway in Europe.