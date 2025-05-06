Thailand faces US$24bn loss, downsizing, due to US tariffs

The expected losses are equivalent to around 4% of Thailand’s total gross domestic product. By Stewart Burnett

Thailand faces a potential economic loss of up to THB 800bn (US$24bn), equivalent to 4% of its GDP, as a result of US tariffs, according to the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI). The 36% tariff rate imposed on the country by the Trump administration threatens key sectors, including but not limited to vehicles, which are integral to Thailand’s export-driven economy.

