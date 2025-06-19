Texas lawmakers urge Tesla to delay robotaxi pilot

A group of seven Democratic party lawmakers in Texas has urged Tesla to delay the 22 June launch of its long-expected Austin robotaxi pilot until a new autonomous driving law takes effect. They are making no demands—for now—but request that if Tesla does choose to proceed with its current plans, it articulates in advance how it will comply with the upcoming regulations.
