Texas lawmakers urge Tesla to delay robotaxi pilot

Texas reserves the right to withdraw Tesla’s right to operate robotaxis in the state should it fail to comply with new autonomous driving laws. By Stewart Burnett

A group of seven Democratic party lawmakers in Texas has urged Tesla to delay the 22 June launch of its long-expected Austin robotaxi pilot until a new autonomous driving law takes effect. They are making no demands—for now—but request that if Tesla does choose to proceed with its current plans, it articulates in advance how it will comply with the upcoming regulations.

