Tesla’s China-made EVs sales dip 15% YoY in May

European markets aren’t the only places where Tesla is feeling the heat. By Stewart Burnett

Tesla's sales of China-made electric vehicles (EV) dropped 15% year-on-year in May, marking the eighth consecutive month of decline as local competition intensifies and overseas demand wanes. Deliveries from Tesla’s Shanghai Gigafactory totaled 61,662 vehicles, including domestic sales and exports, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

