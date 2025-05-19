Tesla’s Austin robotaxi service will lean on “plenty of tele-ops”

Tesla’s imminent robotaxi launch in Austin will rely on extensive use of teleoperations to function properly, according to a new investors note by Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas. The service will also be limited to some 10-20 vehicles and be invite-only, indicating that the automaker is taking a highly cautious approach to demonstrating the viability of its technology.
