Tesla tries to prevent FSD crash data from going public

Tesla stated in a legal filing that it would “suffer financial harm” if its crash data were to become public knowledge. By Stewart Burnett

Tesla is currently embroiled in a lawsuit seeking the release of crash data involving its advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), including both Autopilot and the Full Self-Driving Beta, citing potential competitive harm. The legal challenge, filed by The Washington Post against the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), aims to make details of the automaker’s ADAS-related crashes public.

