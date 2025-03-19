Tesla secures limited autonomous driving permit in California

In a notable first step towards deploying its long-awaited robotaxi service in California, Tesla has gained a permit for limited use of its autonomous driving technology. Specifically, it has been granted a transportation charter-party carrier permit—generally associated with chauffeur-driven services—which will effectively allow it to shuttle employees back and forth with a safety driver present at all times.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?