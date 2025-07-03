Tesla sales down 13.5% in Q2 2025 as Musk backlash lingers

Tesla delivered 384,122 vehicles in the second quarter, a 13.5% decline from 443,956 units a year ago, as the pioneering electric vehicle maker faces mounting challenges from Chief Executive Elon Musk's continued political activities and increased competition. The figure fell just shy of Wall Street's reduced expectations of around 385,000 deliveries, but the automaker’s shares rose 5% in the wake of the news on the assumption that sales had bottomed out.