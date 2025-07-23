Tesla sales continue to backslide in California

Tesla's California sales plummeted 21% in the second quarter of 2025, marking the seventh consecutive quarterly decline in the state that accounts for roughly a third of US electric vehicle (EV) sales. The automaker delivered 41,138 vehicles in Q2—down from 52,000 a year prior—with the California New Car Dealers Association (CNCDA) reporting that Tesla's underperformance dragged the entire state's EV market share down to 18.2% from previous highs.