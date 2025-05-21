Tesla robotaxi launch in Austin: ‘10 to 12 cars’, geofencing

In a new interview with CNBC, Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk has confirmed the launch of a long-awaited robotaxi service in Austin, Texas, by the end of June, starting with a fleet of between 10 and 12 vehicles. Already a step down from the modest estimates of between 10 to 20 cars communicated previously, the service will begin in a controlled, geofenced area before expanding to other parts of the city.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?