Tesla robotaxi launch in Austin: ‘10 to 12 cars’, geofencing

In a new interview with CNBC, Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk has confirmed the launch of a long-awaited robotaxi service in Austin, Texas, by the end of June, starting with a fleet of between 10 and 12 vehicles. Already a step down from the modest estimates of between 10 to 20 cars communicated previously, the service will begin in a controlled, geofenced area before expanding to other parts of the city.